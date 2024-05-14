1 person, pets die in Armstrong County fire

A person and several pets died in a house fire in Armstrong County.

The fire happened Tuesday morning at a home on Logan Avenue in Leechburg.

The State Fire Marshal tells Channel 11 he thinks several pets died in the fire, but is unsure of how many.

One person is dead after a fire at this home on Logan Avenue in Leechburg



The scene is clear, but the State Fire

Marshal is on scene. He also believes several pets died in the fire but is unsure of the number.



Working to get more information @WPXI pic.twitter.com/93H4Ru6Ltc — Andrew Havranek 📺 (@Andrew_Havranek) May 14, 2024

Reporter Andrew Havranek is working to learn more about this deadly fire and will have live updates on Channel 11 starting at 4 p.m.

