1 person killed in traffic collision on River Boulevard: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was seen down in the roadway Sunday afternoon in east Bakersfield.

On April 21, one man was killed after being involved in a traffic collision. The California Highway Patrol responded to the scene at the intersection of River Boulevard and Bernard Street. The Kern County Coroner was also requested, according to the CHP Traffic Incident page. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m.

It is unknown the specifics the crash at this time. A yellow tarp covering a man could be seen from the road. A motorcycle could also be seen nearby, with some damage to it.

This is an ongoing investigation.

