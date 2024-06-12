1 person killed in South Kitsap crash being investigated for DUI

One person was killed in a fiery crash in South Kitsap early last Friday morning, and the driver is being investigated on suspicion of DUI and vehicular homicide.

Kitsap County Sheriff's deputies responded around 2:30 a.m. to the intersection of E. Collins Road and Woods Road, after a 911 caller reported hearing a loud boom and possibly a man screaming. Deputies arrived to find a 2004 Cadillac XLR engulfed in flames, with an individual in the passenger seat unrecognizable due to the fire, according to Kitsap County Sheriff's Office spokesman Kevin McCarty.

The driver of the Cadillac, a 24-year-old man, was found approximately 15 feet from the vehicle, which had come to rest at the base of a tree. A street sign at the intersection had also been knocked over, according to the KCSO report. A deputy attempting to move the driver away from the fire reported that the 24-year-old smelled of alcohol, and admitted to have been at a bar that night. A smashed silver can that appeared to be a Coors Light was also found at the scene, according to the report.

The driver was taken to St. Joseph's Medical Center in Tacoma, McCarty said, and has not yet been arrested. McCarty did not have an update on his condition as of Wednesday morning.

