1 person killed in Highway 118 crash west of Moorpark

One person was killed in a crash on Highway 118 west of Balcom Canyon Road Thursday afternoon.

The incident was reported shortly after 3:15 p.m. between Somis and Moorpark, according to California Highway Patrol and Ventura County Fire Department reports.

Firefighters' radio traffic from the scene indicated four vehicles were involved. Initial reports said three people were trapped in one of the vehicles, but the surviving occupants were able to get out on their own, according to radio traffic.

One person was declared dead at the scene shortly after firefighters arrived.

Fire crews assessed one patient with minor injuries and three with moderate injuries.

CHP officials said on X they had closed Highway 118 in both directions as of about 4 p.m.

Traffic had backed up in both directions, including on Highway 34 as it connects to the 118 in Somis.

The CHP log indicated the collision may have involved a van and a sedan. A black Honda Civic with major damage was being towed for evidence, the log showed.

Officials with the CHP's Moorpark-area office couldn't be reached as of 5 p.m. No additional details were immediately available.

This story will be updated.

