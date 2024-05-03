UPDATE: Gulf Shores deadly car crash victim identified

UPDATE (4:22 p.m.): The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has identified the person killed in a Friday morning crash that ended in a vehicle submerged in the Intracoastal Waterway.

According to ALEA, 21-year-old Brooks H. Kaechele of Elberta was killed in the crash that happened at approximately 1:23 a.m. on Friday, May 3.

The 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse he was driving “left the roadway, struck a guardrail, several posted traffic signs, several trees, a wooden deck, a wooden boardwalk and boardwalk poles,” the ALEA release said.

Kaechele was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, the release said.

UPDATE (12:10 p.m.): The Orange Beach Police Department has released more information about a Friday morning crash that left one person dead.

OBPD officers responded to Cumberland Farms (23679 Canal Road) for a report of a pedestrian hit. They arrived and a witness pointed out a suspect’s vehicle, according to an OBPD release.

When officers attempted to pull the car over, the driver fled, according to officials.

“The suspect reached an excessive speed at which time the pursuing officer remained engaged at a safe distance in an attempt to keep eyes on the vehicle,” read the release.

“The suspect vehicle was unable to negotiate the 90° turn at Tacky Jacks in Gulf Shores and crashed.”

The car went into the Intra Coastal Waterway, which led police to enter the water to save the driver but they couldn’t, according to officials.

The crash is being investigated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

PREVIOUS STORY:

GULF SHORES, Ala (WKRG) – Orange Beach Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded to the scene of an accident on East Canal Road and East Second Street that left one person dead.

The accident occurred Friday around 1:24 a.m. near Tacky Jacks in Gulf Shores, according to Detective Carl Wittstruck of the Gulf Shores Police Department.

The driver was headed west on Canal Road when they reportedly struck the guardrail at the intersection. The vehicle went into the intercoastal waterway right of the road.

GSPD reported the driver died at the scene.

Traffic was being rerouted to East 23rd Avenue and East 5th Street for several hours.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. News 5 will update this article as more information becomes available.

