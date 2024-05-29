1 person killed in fatal hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian late Tuesday night, May 28 in El Paso’s Upper Valley, they said.

Police say the crash happened along the 6400 block of Doniphan at Borderland.

Our crew on the scene reported that a body is in the roadway. Police confirmed that the crash involved a pedestrian and one person has died.

Special Traffic Investigators have been requested to the scene.

We are working to gather more details and will update this story as soon as we learn more.

Motorists can expect closures along Doniphan and should seek alternate routes.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.