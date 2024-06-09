1 person killed in crash in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person was killed in a crash along a busy Lower Valley corridor on Sunday afternoon, June 9, police said.

The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. at Americas South at Zaragoza, fire dispatch said.

El Paso Police said one person was killed in the crash.

Fire dispatch said two people were transported with serious injuries (Code 3).

Special Traffic Investigators are on the scene.

TxDOT said that all lanes of traffic at Americas South at Zaragoza are closed.

Clearing time is until further notice.

This is a developing story and we will update it once we learn more.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.