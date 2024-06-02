1 person killed in crash that closes Border Highway

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A crash and resulting vehicle fire has closed part of the eastbound portion of the Border Highway on Sunday afternoon, June 2, according to TxDOT.

The crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. at Loop 375 East and Midway.

Police did not say if anyone was hurt, but a fire spokesperson confirmed that there was a fatality.

Traffic is having to exit at the Fonseca exit.

TxDOT is estimating clearing time until further notice.

We will update this story when we learn more.

