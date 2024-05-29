1 person killed in crash with cement truck near Charlotte

CARMEL TWP. — One person was killed Tuesday afternoon when their vehicle collided with a cement truck east of Charlotte.

The collision at the intersection of Lawrence Highway and Bradley Road resulted in one fatality, the Eaton County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday morning, while another individual sustained minor injuries and the driver of the cement truck was unharmed.

The identity of the deceased individual has not been released pending notification of family members, the sheriff's office said.

The crash happened about 3:55 p.m. and caused the cement truck to roll over, the Eaton County Sheriff's Office said. A westbound vehicle crossed the center line and collided with the truck, the release said. A second westbound vehicle also was involved.

Preliminary investigations indicate that drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash, the sheriff's office said.

The release did not say what type of vehicle collided with the cement truck.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said Lawrence was completely closed between North Bradley and North Ainger roads.

