1 person injured after vehicle crashes into creek in Beaver County
One person was injured after a crash in Beaver County.
Beaver County dispatchers say the crash happened on Blockhouse Run Road in New Brighton.
Investigators say a vehicle crashed into a creek.
One person was flown to a hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
