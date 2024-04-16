1 person injured in North Strabane crash

One person was flown by medical helicopter after a crash Tuesday morning in North Strabane Township.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. along Route 519 near Linnwood Road.

The road was temporarily closed but has since reopened to traffic, North Strabane police said.

