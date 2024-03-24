1 person injured after multi-vehicle crash in East Hills

One person was injured after a crash in East Hills.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police officers, firefighters and medics were called to the intersection of Sunrise Avenue and Robinson Boulevard at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday.

A pickup truck and a car appear to have crashed.

The front passenger wheel of the car was flat and the airbags had been deployed. The pickup truck sustained heavy damage to its front. The car also had damage on its passenger side rear.

The pickup truck had one one-wheel on a curb.

Investigators say one person was taken to a hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

9-month-old baby dies after being found unresponsive; Pittsburgh police investigating Several $100K, $50K winning Powerball tickets sold in Pennsylvania State police urge caution about computer pop-ups after New Castle man loses nearly $19,000 in scam VIDEO: Duquesne University students celebrate NCAA Tournament run, despite loss to Illinois DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts