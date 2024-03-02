1 person injured after house fire in Shaler Township

One person was injured after a house fire in Shaler Township.

Allegheny County dispatchers say the fire happened on the 2900 block of Manuel Drive at around 7:08 a.m. on Saturday.

The injured person was taken to a hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police closed Burchfield Road from Wilruth Drive and Dressel Road as emergency crews put out the flames.

The fire marshal is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

