1 person injured, homes evacuated after gas leak in Northeast Albuquerque

Jun. 5—New Mexico Gas Co. is working to restore service to residents in one area of Northeast Albuquerque due to a gas leak, which ignited and injured one gas company employee before it was brought under control.

New Mexico Gas Co. spokesman Tim Korte said 32 customers on Alvarado and Constitution were without service as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. He said "it will take well into the evening, probably past midnight," to restore their service.

Korte said Alvarado and Constitution will be closed until repairs are complete. He said area residents can detour to Aspen.

Around 12:50 p.m., Albuquerque Fire Rescue was dispatched to Constitution and Alvarado for reports of a natural gas leak. When they arrived, they learned someone hit a gas line while digging in the streets.

AFR said, while securing the leak, the gas ignited and threatened nearby equipment, vehicles and homes. New Mexico Gas said it needed to shut off a line in two other locations to stop the leak, which AFR helped do.

Fire Rescue said it brought the fire under control in about 90 minutes and kept nearby homes and vehicles from catching fire. Korte said six homes were evacuated. The people have since returned.

Korte said a gas company employee received minor burns and was taken to get evaluated. He said the cause is still being investigated.