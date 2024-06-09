1 person injured, Hobson Pike Bridge closed after crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Saturday night crash left one person seriously injured and caused the Hobson Pike Bridge to be shut down, according to Nashville officials.

Metro Nashville dispatch said the crash was reported shortly before 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 8 on the bridge at Long Hunter State Park.

The Metro Nashville Police Department told News 2 one person was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries, but an officer is heading to the hospital to confirm the status of those injuries.

As of 9:10 p.m., the Hobson Pike Bridge is still closed due to the crash, according to dispatch.

No additional details have been released about this incident.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

