1 person injured after crash in North Versailles

At least one person was injured after a crash in North Versailles.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police, firefighters and medics were alerted about the crash at 6:12 p.m. on Sunday.

The crash happened near the intersection of Crooked Run Road and 5th Avenue.

One vehicle was resting against a guardrail when Channel 11 arrived at the scene. Both of its driver-side doors were detached from the vehicle. Part of the bumper was also sitting on the ground.

Another vehicle sat across the road with heavy damage to its front.

The status of the person who was hospitalized is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

