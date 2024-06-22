1 person hurt in rollover crash in Westmoreland County

One person was hurt in a crash in Westmoreland County early Saturday morning.

In a post on Facebook, Youngstown Volunteer Fire Station 39 says first responders were sent to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Route 30 near Fred Rogers Drive around 6:30 a.m. Photos shared by the department show a blue sedan with significant front-end damage and a smashed windshield.

A person was still in the car when first responders arrived, but they were able to get themselves out. That person was taken to a hospital. Their current condition is not known.

Firefighters stayed in the area until the car could be removed from the road.





