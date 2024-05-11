1 person hurt in crash in Northeast El Paso

UPDATE: All lanes of traffic at Gateway South and Transmountain are now open, TxDOT said at 5:30 p.m.

All lanes of traffic at Woodrow Bean West and Gateway North are also open, TxDOT said at 5:35 p.m.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was injured in a crash at Transmountain/Woodrow Bean and the Gateway frontage roads on Saturday afternoon, May 11, fire dispatch said.

The crash happened at about 4:10 p.m.

One person was transported Code 1 (minor injuries), dispatch said.

No information was immediately available about how many vehicles were involved.

TxDOT is reporting that all lanes of traffic are closed at Woodrow Bean West at Gateway North and at Gateway South and Transmountain.

