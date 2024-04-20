1 person hospitalized after shooting near park in McKees Rocks

Police are responding to a shooting in McKees Rocks.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police and medics were called to the 900 block of Third Street, near Third Street Park, at 4:02 p.m. on Saturday.

1 person was taken to a hospital from that location.

The McKees Rocks Police Department is asking residents to stay away from the area while officers investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or stay in the area.

Channel 11 has a crew at the scene and is actively working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

