UPDATE: Suspect shot after attacking person inside Dayton home

UPDATE @ 12:50 p.m.:

One person was injured in a shooting in Dayton Tuesday morning.

Dayton police were dispatched to the first block of Knecht Drive on reports of a shooting just before 8 a.m.

“Upon investigation, it was determined that the suspect came over to a home uninvited, forced their way in, and assaulted the victim,” Dayton Police Lt. Steven Bauer said. “A person inside the residence shot the suspect.”

The suspect, who is in custody, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.