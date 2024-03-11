2 juveniles, 2 adults hospitalized after school bus crashes into Dorchester home

Authorities are investigating after a school bus carrying students crashed into a home in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood on Monday.

Boston Police say they received a call at 4:39 p.m. a Boston Public Schools bus slammed into the side of a house in the area of Claridge Terrace and Wentworth Street.

Two juveniles and two adults were transported to an area hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, according to officials. All four patients were on the bus at the time of the crash.

According to witnesses on scene, the bus also collided with a silver SUV before striking the house.

It is unclear how many students were on board at the time of the crash and what school the bus was coming from.

It is also unknown if anyone was in the home at the time of the collision.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

