1 person flown to hospital following crash in Harnett County
The crash happened Sunday evening on Nutgrass Road.
Never in the league’s rich history was there a day like Sunday.
Boban Marjanović is a man of the people.
Augusta National is famous for its final-round pressure, and no one handles it better than Scottie Scheffler.
Mark Pope wasn't Kentucky's first choice. But for the fans packing the stands at Rupp Arena Sunday, he was the right choice.
The 2020 Cup Series champion hadn't won since Talladega in October of 2022.
Augusta National’s famed stretch of golf holes turned into a nightmare for a trio of contenders.
The $21.8 million franchise tag is a powerful motivator.
The Masters has a record $20 million purse this year.
Boston Red Sox reliever Kenley Jansen complained about the quality of MLB's baseball after struggling in his outing versus the Los Angeles Angels.
At 27, Scottie Scheffler joins of an exclusive club of two-time Masters winners.
Woods has never posted a higher score, but he is committed to playing in all four majors this year.
Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa will head out in the final group on Sunday at the Masters.
The Sephora Spring Savings Event is happening until April 15! Save on top brands like Clinique, Nuface, Dyson and more.
Here's your quick primer for one of the best top-to-bottom cards in UFC history.
Rice turned himself in nearly two weeks after the crash.
The driver of a Mustang Mach-E who crashed into a stationary car in Texas in February was using Ford's hands-free driver-assistance system, BlueCruise, according to data obtained by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). It's the first known fatality resulting from a crash involving the use of BlueCruise, which Ford first announced in 2021. The NTSB's announcement that BlueCruise was active during the Texas crash comes just one day after the safety board announced it's probing a second fatal crash near Philadelphia where Ford's driver-assistance system may have been active.
Here are five cool European-market off-roaders that have never received permission to hang out with the Jeep crew in Moab.
The RHONY alum says Bliss Bright Idea is 'amazing for hyperpigmentation' — save a sweet 30%.
Our road test of the 2024 Cadillac Lyriq in Sport 3 AWD form where we tell you all about how it drives and everything else you want to know.
Rashee Rice is facing eight charges in connection with the hit-and-run crash in Texas late last month.