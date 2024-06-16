1 person fatally shot in Mission District Saturday morning

(KRON) – A person was fatally shot in the Mission District on Saturday morning, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

SFPD was alerted to a shooting on the block of Wiese Street. At 4:06 a.m., responding officers located a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

San Francisco PD said there have not been any arrests.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444.

