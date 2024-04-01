1 person dies in single-vehicle crash in Winnebago County

NEPEUSKUN ― One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Winnebago County Saturday morning.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the lone driver died following a crash on County Road M and Osborne Road in Nepeuskun.

The sheriff's office, the Town of Utica Fire Department, Town of Utica First Responders, Ripon Paramedic Unit, Berlin Fire Department and Oshkosh Fire Paramedic Unit responded to the scene at 9:56 a.m. Saturday and the driver was found unconscious.

The driver was transported to a local hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the cause of the crash, and the deceased individual's name was not immediately released.

The Sheriff's Office Accident Reconstruction Team, Expert Towing and the Winnebago County Medical Examiner's Office all assisted with the investigation.

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: Winnebago County crash results in 1 death in Nepeuskun