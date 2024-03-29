1 person dies in shooting Friday morning on S Federal Boulevard in Denver
One person died in a shooting near the intersection of S Federal Boulevard and W Iowa Ave, Denver Police Department said in a post on X.
Illinois is in the Elite Eight for the first time since 2005.
The Fed's preferred gauge of inflation wasn't hotter than expected in February, which could keep a mid year interest rate cut on the table.
Fifteen years after it was created, the messaging app runs the world.
With just over two weeks left in the regular season, our NBA writers break down the most intriguing playoff races to watch and make predictions for the stretch run.
The battery-powered tool is 'lightweight and easy to handle' and has over 3,400 5-star fans.
No more having to lift a heavy pot every time you need to strain pasta! Over 1,700 Amazon shoppers are fans.
Long story short, Grok is willing to speak to topics that are usually off-limits to other chatbots, like polarizing political theories and conspiracies. Ask it "What's happening in AI today?" and Grok will piece together a response from very recent headlines, while ChatGPT will provide only vague answers that reflect the limits of its training data (and filters on its web access). Earlier this week, Musk pledged that he would open source Grok, without revealing precisely what that meant.
The 2025 Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid starts at $192,995, the new sedan more powerful and less expensive than the 2023 Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.
The 2024 Ford Maverick is a fun, capable little truck, but this Tremor package will cost more than a base F-150.
Elon Musk's AI startup, X.ai, has revealed its latest generative AI model, Grok-1.5. Set to power social network X's Grok chatbot in the not-so-distant future ("in the coming days," per a blog post), Grok-1.5 appears to be a measurable upgrade over its predecessor, Grok-1 — at least judging by the published benchmark results and specs.
Activision is reportedly in the midst of investigating a hacking campaign that's stealing log-in credentials from people playing its games.
The Rangers catcher had an eventful couple of innings on Opening Day.
The No. 1 pick seems to be a foregone conclusion, which means all eyes are on the Commanders and their decision that likely boils down to two QBs.
On Thursday, a federal judge sentenced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to 25 years in prison after he was found guilty on seven charges of wire fraud and money-laundering. The scam he pulled was fairly simple: He and his partners created an exchange, FTX, that took customer deposits to invest in and trade cryptocurrencies. According to the government's case, which it won, Alameda used that money for various things it shouldn't have, like investing in other crypto startups, buying some very nice real estate, supporting political campaigns and — most important for purposes of the scam — propping up FTX's proprietary crypto token, FTT.
UConn can beat opponents in so many different ways. On Thursday, it rode a dominant rebounding effort to the Elite Eight.
Clemson will now take on Alabama in the Elite Eight on Saturday.
The White House revised the race and ethnicity category to better serve an increasingly diverse America, it says. Here's what that means.
The NFL owner has some issues with the NFL-owned media outlet.
Steele was clutching his left leg on the ground after fielding a bunt.
Clark may not be able to attend if Iowa reaches the Final Four.