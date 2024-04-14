1 person dead after Saturday night shooting in central Lubbock, says police

One person is dead after a shooting in central Lubbock on Saturday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Just after 8:05 p.m., officers received a call for reported shots fire in the 4400 block of Avenue Q.

One person was seriously injured and was transported to UMC via EMS, according to police. However, the person later died from their injuries, and as of Saturday night, police have not identified the individual.

Police believe there is no ongoing threat to the public's safety and have not released additional details about the incident.

This is a developing story. Follow Lubbockonline.com as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Saturday night shooting in central Lubbock leaves 1 dead