1 person dead after Oakland shooting

(KRON) – One person is dead after an Oakland shooting on Saturday, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Oakland police officers were alerted to a shooting that occurred in the 2200 block of East 12th Street around 5:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Responding officers located a victim who sustained a gunshot wound(s). Officers summoned medical personnel but the victim succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821.

