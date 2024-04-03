1 person dead in Lockport house fire

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — An accidental fire on Crosby Avenue in Lockport resulted in the deaths of one person and at least one dog.

Late Tuesday night, shortly after 11:30, crews in Lockport responded to the scene, where someone was reported to be trapped on the second floor. There, fire was visibly venting from a first-floor window and thick, black smoke could be seen coming from the eaves of the structure.

“Investigators believe a wood pellet stove near the base of the stairs on the first floor played a role in the fire ignition,” the City of Lockport Fire Department said.

An attempt was made to reach the person inside, but a staircase had been burned away and fiery conditions prevented crews from getting inside through a second-story window.

Crews were ordered out and told to fight the fire from the outside.

Eventually, after bringing the fire under control, firefighters were able to get upstairs with a ladder, but the person trapped inside was found dead in a second-story bathroom.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss and we offer the family of the victim our deepest condolences,” the fire department said.

Several dogs were reported to be in the home, too, but only the body of one was found.

In all, crews were at the scene for approximately five hours. Two fire personnel were injured, but they remained on duty. Damage was estimated at $40,000 to the property and $20,000 to its contents.

