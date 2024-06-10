1 person dead after getting swept away in diversion channel in SE Albuquerque

Jun. 9—One person has been killed after being swept away in a diversion channel in Southeast Albuquerque, according to Albuquerque Fire Rescue.

Earlier, AFR reported on Sunday afternoon that a person had been rescued from an arroyo while another was reported to be hanging on a bridge at either Wyoming or Louisiana.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Alex Montero said at about 3 p.m., 22 AFR units responded to a call of people being swept away in a box diversion channel at Rachel Road-Four Hills. Shortly after, there was a call of a third person, who had been stuck on top of a barricade in the middle of an arroyo on Wyoming.

Montero said one person was rescued with the help of the Albuquerque Police Department, refused to be taken to a hospital while the person found on Rachel Road died.

The third person, according to Fire Rescue, was rescued via a harness and belay system and is doing OK.

"It is extremely important for our community to understand the dangers of the arroyo system and ditches located throughout the city," Montero said. "These arroyos are designed to safely divert water away from the city, and no one should access or occupy them."