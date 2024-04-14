1 person dead in crash involving semi, pedestrian along I-10 near Vinton

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person is dead following a crash involving a semi-truck and a pedestrian on Saturday night, April 13 along Interstate 10 West near Vinton, according to El Paso Police.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. Saturday along I-10 West before the Vinton exit, police said. The Special Traffic Investigations Unit is on the scene taking a look at what led up to the crash.

Westbound lanes along I-10 are closed at Mile Marker 5 (after Transmountain), according to TxDOT. Thru traffic is detouring at exit 6. Clearing time is until further notice.

Eastbound lanes along I-10 at Transmountain are also closed as is North Desert Boulevard at Transmountain.

We will update this story when we learn more.

