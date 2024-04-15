1 person dead after being hit by car on I-75 in Montgomery County

One person is dead after being hit by a car on I-75 South near Little York Road, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton Post dispatcher.

Law enforcement and medics were dispatched to the interstate before 9 p.m.

>> Teenage girl breaks Ohio record after reeling in 101-pound blue catfish

I-75 South beyond I-70 is closed due to this crash, according to OHGO.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.

We will continue to follow this story.