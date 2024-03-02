1 person dead, 5 injured in SC crash after car collides with a truck and SUV

One person is dead and five more were injured following a crash in Aiken County on Friday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Just before 10:30 a.m., a 2010 Honda Civic was driving east on Hitchcock Parkway near Northwood Drive in the city of Aiken, Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover said. The Honda Civic collided with a 2016 Dodge Ram driving west and a 2023 GMC Yukon driving east.

The three occupants of the Dodge Ram and the two occupants of the GMC Yukon were transported to the hospital for their injuries.

The singular occupant of the Honda Civic died at the scene. The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the Civic driver.

It is unclear what led to the crash. The highway patrol is continuing to investigate.

At least 129 people have died on South Carolina roads this year, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 999 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.