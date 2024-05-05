1 person dead, 1 hospitalized in Courtney Campbell Causeway boating incident
One person is dead and another has been hospitalized after a boating incident near the Courtney Campbell Causeway, according to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission news release.
At an undisclosed time on Saturday, the agency responded to a single vessel boating incident in Hillsborough County, with assistance from the Tampa Police Department and Tampa Fire Rescue.
An investigation is ongoing, the commission said.
No other details were immediately released.