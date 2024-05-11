1 person dead, 1 in custody in domestic dispute

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person is dead and another is in custody after a domestic dispute turned into a deadly shooting on Saturday morning, May 11 in El Paso’s East Side, El Paso Police said.

Police were called out at about 9:45 a.m. on Saturday to an apartment complex along the 6800 block of Bellrose Drive. That’s near Burges High School.

Photos by Andra Litton/KTSM

Police said it was a domestic dispute that turned into a shooting.

No information was given on the ages or the genders of the people involved in the incident. Police also did not provide any other information about what led up to the incident.

This is a developing story and we will update it when we learn more.

