1 person in custody after report of shots fired in Lewiston

Apr. 9—LEWISTON, Minn. — One person is in custody after shots were fired inside a private residence on Benson Drive in Lewiston on Monday night, April 8, 2024.

The gunshots were reported at 9:21 p.m. Monday, according to a Lewiston Police Department statement. The Lewiston Police Department, Winona County Sheriff's Office and Winona County Emergency Response Team evacuated residents in the area to a secure location. The police department had also asked people to shelter in place and to not enter the Benson Drive area.

Officials had "extensive negotiation" with a person inside the home, according to the statement from Police Chief Scott Yeiter. An adult male and two minor children exited the home around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing. There was no use of force by law enforcement, according to the police statement.

The man's charges are pending with the Winona County Attorney's Office.