1 person in custody in connection with church fire in NJ
Investigators say the man in custody for the arson has been arrested several times over the past few years for vandalism at the church.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who’ve contributed to the AI revolution. Emilia Gómez is a principal investigator at the European Commission's Joint Research Centre and scientific coordinator of AI Watch, the EC initiative to monitor the advancements, uptake and impact of AI in Europe. Her team contributes with scientific and technical knowledge to EC AI policies, including the recently proposed AI Act. Gómez's research is grounded in the computational music field, where she contributes to the understanding of the way humans describe music and the methods in which it's modeled digitally.
The veteran two-way guard’s journey to the Boston Celtics has been the perfect illustration of right place, right time.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up his full-scale breakdown for the upcoming weekend of the MLB season, including matchups to target and starters to stream.
Time to give your leggings a break: 'The slouchy fit hides my tummy well,' raves one of 10,000+ five-star fans.
BYD's first electrified pickup is nearing an official reveal, but details are currently in short supply.
If you're into big trucks that can take on any road and look good doing it, consider purchasing a truck lift kit. They can even be added to SUVs as well.
Five months ago, Rooms, a 3D design platform made by ex-Google employees, launched its beta version on the App Store. Rooms is an interior decorating app that falls under the cozy game category. The user growth is a notable accomplishment for a scrappy three-person team that released its web platform less than a year ago.
Two years ago, Jobs for the Future (JFF), a non-profit dedicated to helping low-wage workers attain upward mobility, established a venture arm, JFFVentures, to back innovative employment tech. The new fund -- furnished in part by the Autodesk Foundation, the Workday Foundation and the American Council on Education -- will target founders building HR, education and workforce solutions that "enable economic mobility for workers in middle to low-wage jobs," said JFFVentures Fund managing partner Sabari Raja.
The new Roomba Combo Essential is a 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop that's said to outperform the Roomba 600 series. It arrives this month and it costs $275.
Last night, several prominent journalists posted (complained in many cases) about unexpectedly regaining their verified blue checks on Elon Musk's X platform.
Facing a "bumpy" path to 2% inflation, Jay Powell and the Fed don't have much in the way of historical precedent to work with. Cut cycles aren't the same as they used to be.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is taking aim at mortgage closing costs in its latest probe against junk fees.
NoSQL database Aerospike today announced that it has raised a $109 million Series E round led by Sumeru Equity Partners. Existing investor Alsop Louie Partners also participated in this round. In 2009, the company started as a key-value store with a focus on the adtech industry; Aerospike has since diversified its offerings quite a bit.
Mariota's previous number had an important meaning.
Morgan alluded to some "hard conversations" with Albert over the past week.
Teens are forgoing music streaming services in favor of vinyl albums and record players.
Mike Tyson is supposed to step in the ring against Jake Paul on July 20.
DCVC’s target for its first climate-focused fund, DCVC Climate Select, has been all over the place and highlights the roller-coaster venture fundraising conditions of the last few years and how LPs aren't as quick to back new strategies from established managers. The Silicon Valley VC firm launched the fund in December 2022 with a $500 million target, according to an SEC filing. A year later, it lowered its target to $300 million after its year of fundraising brought in only $157 million of commitments by then, according to a December 2023 SEC filing.
Faraday Future has avoided getting evicted from its Los Angeles headquarters — for the time being. The troubled EV startup reached an agreement April 2 with its landlord, Rexford Industrial, to stay in the building as long as it met a few conditions. If the startup violates any of the terms, Rexford has the right to trigger a 48-hour demand for payment and can boot Faraday Future if it doesn't pay up.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to the latest March Madness TV ratings for both the Women's and Men's tournament. The trio dissects how both tournaments have stars and storylines that have captivated the country. Wetzel marvels at the basketball powerhouse that UCONN has become for both the women's and men's sports. Forde tries to put into historical perspective the impact Caitlin Clark has had on the women's tourney this year.