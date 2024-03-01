1 dead, 1 injured in tractor-trailer crash in Cumberland County
One person is dead and another is injured after a crash on NC Highway 24.
Welcome to TechCrunch Crypto, formerly known as Chain Reaction. Here’s what was the biggest news this week: bitcoin’s price jumped over $60,000 and Coinbase’s app crashed, Telegram rolled out a plan to pay out rewards using toncoin on the TON blockchain and Nigerian crypto users faced difficulties with some exchanges. This week the crypto market was very hyped up as the two biggest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, bitcoin and ether, both jumped about 23.6% and 18%, respectively, on the week, according to CoinMarketCap data.
A college student paid a popular X account to promote her music. She got way more than she bargained for.
Joel Embiid hasn't played since Jan. 30, when he injured his knee against the Warriors.
Teams have unveiled their liveries, Drive to Survive has hit Netflix and Red Bull is looking strong, all of which signal one thing: Formula 1 opens its 2024 season this weekend with the Bahrain Grand Prix.
The NFL offseason is already heating up with the start of the 2024 Scouting Combine.
The biggest news stories this morning: Which iPhone should you buy? Amazon accused of using AI to ‘replicate the voices’ of actors in Road House remake, Pokémon Legends: Z-A for Switch returns the series to Lumiose City.
A new study shows that California dominates when it comes to EV chargers and having the most metro areas that are EV friendly. But when looking at states as a whole, California got edged out by another.
Brake dust buildup can make the paint on your wheels chip off and lead to corrosion and rust. Prevent this with a wheel cleaner made to remove brake dust.
A new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that Apple has officially canceled the project, breaking the news to nearly 2,000 employees who had been working on it on Tuesday.
Joint credit card vs. authorized user: which is the better choice? Both options will boost your credit history, but they vary in terms of responsibility.
The opaque, moisture-wicking fabric and anti-chafe seams will help keep you dry, comfy and covered.
The family of a missing American couple whose yacht was hijacked by three escaped prisoners in Grenada is still holding out hope that they’ll be found alive even as police say they are probably dead.
"When are we going to ban court stormings?" Duke head coach Jon Scheyer asked after the loss.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Hyundai is recalling over 4,000 units of the Palisade due to an engine problem. Kia has recalled over 2,800 units of the Telluride for the same issue.
The plan originated from SEC athletic administrator meetings and has the support of coaches, who reviewed the concepts last week. The potential December changes are now being socialized across the country.
With a trolley cart nicknamed "Bubba," one man is walking barefoot from L.A. to NYC.
On-trend and so soft, this fleece wardrobe staple will take you from winter right into spring.
A video from inside an Amazon delivery van shows an Amtrak train destroy the back of the vehicle. The driver, amazingly, was barely hurt.
Aaron Judge missed 42 games last season after he injured his toe crashing through a fence at Dodger Stadium.