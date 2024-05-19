1 person critically hurt in crash involving pedestrian

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person suffered life-threatening injuries in what police are calling a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle early Sunday morning, May 19 in East El Paso.

Police say the crash happened at 1515 Lee Trevino Dr., near Vista Del Sol. Police sent out an alert to local media about the crash at about 4 a.m. but did not say when the crash happened.

They described the victim as a female, no age given. Police did not say who was hurt or what led up to the crash.

The Special Traffic Investigations Unit is looking into what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story and we will update it as soon as we learn more.

