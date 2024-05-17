1 person in critical condition after crash with Columbus police cruiser in NE Columbus

One person is in critical condition following a vehicle crash with a Columbus police cruiser Thursday afternoon on the city's Northeast Side.

Columbus 911 dispatchers said they received a call regarding a vehicle collision at 2:53 p.m. at the intersection of Joyce Avenue and East 5th Avenue in the Devon Triangle neighborhood. A police officer was transported to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in stable condition, while the driver of the other vehicle was also transported to Grant in critical condition, according to dispatchers.

Dispatchers could not provide a cause for the crash.

This is the second vehicle collision this week involving a Columbus police cruiser. Two Columbus police officers were temporarily knocked unconscious after a Columbus man driving a Lincoln MKC drove the wrong way on a one-way street on the city's South Side and hit their police cruiser. After trying to flee the scene of the crash, he was apprehended shortly after and charged with aggravated assault and will more than likely face more charges.

