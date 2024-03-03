1 person connected to Oakland shooting in custody

(KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 4000 block of Telegraph Avenue around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Responding officers located evidence of a shooting. However, they did not find any victims were struck by gunfire.

Oakland store employee shot at after confronting robber

Oakland PD told KRON4, officers took one individual into custody in connection to the shooting. Police also confirmed a firearm was recovered at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.

