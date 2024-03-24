1 person arrested in Santa Rosa PD’s DUI checkpoint

(KRON) – The Santa Rosa Police Department conducted a DUI checkpoint at Morgan Street and 5th Street from 8 p.m. through midnight on Friday.

Out of the 523 vehicles contacted, only one person was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant.

Minor arrested after committing car thefts and crashing into vehicle in Vallejo

The results of the checkpoint yielded:

19 drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed

4 drivers were cited for operating a vehicle with a suspended/revoked license

523 vehicles were contacted

15 drivers were evaluated for DUI

The Santa Rosa PD says the primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the roads.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.