1 person arrested in Santa Rosa PD’s DUI checkpoint
(KRON) – The Santa Rosa Police Department conducted a DUI checkpoint at Morgan Street and 5th Street from 8 p.m. through midnight on Friday.
Out of the 523 vehicles contacted, only one person was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant.
The results of the checkpoint yielded:
19 drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed
4 drivers were cited for operating a vehicle with a suspended/revoked license
523 vehicles were contacted
15 drivers were evaluated for DUI
The Santa Rosa PD says the primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the roads.
