1-year-old stabbed outside synagogue in Center City
In a statement to Action News, the synagogue's executive director said the stabbing was not an antisemitic attack.
In a statement to Action News, the synagogue's executive director said the stabbing was not an antisemitic attack.
Here's what to know about the latest in the conflict between Israel and Iran.
Which areas of the United States should be on the lookout for severe weather warnings? Here's what to know.
Follow along with all of the results and major moments from fight night with Yahoo Sports.
A post from the official Bluesky account on Friday notified users that it's lifted its ban on heads of state. The policy has been in place for the last year. Bluesky recently opened itself up to public signups after previously requiring invite codes.
Former Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer is among the three reported finalists for the Brooklyn Nets head coach opening. Budenholzer won the NBA championship in 2021.
Viktor Hovland had two doubles and a triple on Friday, and he missed the cut at the Masters for the first time in his career
Airchat is a new social media app that encourages users to “just talk.” A previous version of Airchat was released last year, but the team — led by AngelList founder Naval Ravikant and former Tinder product exec Brian Norgard — rebuilt the app and relaunched it on iOS and Android yesterday. Currently invite-only, Airchat is already ranked #27 in social networking on Apple’s App Store.
Paramount announced at CinemaCon this week that Interstellar will be re-released on September 27, 2024 in IMAX 70mm and digital, according to Variety. Christopher Nolan's sci-fi odyssey was first released in fall 2014.
For the 2024 Masters Tournament, IBM and Masters introduced an app for the Apple Vision Pro for fans of the sport who can’t make the trip to Augusta National Golf Course in Georgia.
Unlike round models, this No. 1 bestselling rectangular version maximizes space to cut down on condiment clutter.
Sony's WF-1000XM5 earbuds are 23 percent off their normal price of $300, bringing them down to just $230. It's the best price yet for the premium earbud, which offer noise cancellation, adaptive sound and many more features.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell faces a new round of ominous comparisons to the mid-1970s as inflation concerns heat back up and political pressures intensify.
Fanny packs are back, and this is the one 35,000 five-star fans rave about.
Take it from over 57,000 five-star reviewers — these rock.
This gadget will change your view about going to the loo.
Keep up with all of the third round action at the Masters here with Yahoo Sports.
Toyota files patent for paint that can change color with a careful application of heat and light, rather than vinyl or fresh paint.
Many American homeowners are staying put because it's not financially smart for them to sell, stunting the number of available homes and keeping prices high.
These are today's mortgage rates. Although 30-year fixed rates are nearing 7%, you could get a lower rate temporarily with an ARM. Lock in your rate today.
Netflix film "Damsel" starring Millie Bobby Brown has held the streamer's top spot for multiple weeks.