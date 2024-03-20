1-year-old shot after father unintentionally fires gun in Whitestown, police say

A 1-year-old was unintentionally shot by his father in Whitestown on Tuesday night at an extended stay hotel, according to police.

The shooting was reported shortly before 11 p.m. at a hotel along Perryworth Road. Responding officers arrived at the WoodSpring Suites to find the boy with a gunshot wound in his stomach. He was taken to a hospital in stable, but critical, condition.

Whitestown police said an early investigation indicates the child's 22-year-old father was handling the firearm when it fired and struck the boy.

Police said the father and others involved are cooperating with detectives as the investigation continues. No arrests have been announced.

The shooting is among the latest in a continuing trend of unintentional shootings involving children in Central Indiana, and across the country. Last year, Everytown for Gun Safety – which tracks unintentional shootings – said they recorded the highest number of deaths and injuries among children in such shootings since they began tracking data in 2015.

The numbers nationally reached 157 children who died and 270 injured.

