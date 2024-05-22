1-Year-Old Rescued From Hot Car in Florida

A sheriff’s deputy was called to rescue a 1-year-old child after she got locked inside a car in a parking lot. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office in Florida says when the deputy arrived on scene, he was concerned for the child because of how hot it was outside. It also says he observed the child sweating inside the car. The sheriff’s office says the deputy chose to break the window furthest from where the child was in the car. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.

