1-year-old hit and killed by car while playing with family in front yard, WA cops say

A 1-year-old boy was hit and killed by a driver as he played with his family in his front yard in Washington, deputies said.

The child was struck around 7 p.m. May 30 in Lynnwood, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

He was playing with his two siblings and a parent in the front yard when his parent’s roommate turned into the driveway.

The 45-year-old man struck the child, who died at the scene, deputies said.

Authorities arrested the man on suspicion of vehicular homicide and got a “blood search warrant.”

Although the crash is still being investigated, deputies said they suspect “drugs were a contributing factor.”

Deputies did not identify the child in the release.

Lynnwood is about a 20-mile drive north from Seattle.

