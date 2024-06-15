1-year-old found in critical condition in Phoenix pool

A 1-year-old child was in "extremely critical condition" after he was found in a pool Saturday afternoon, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Fire officials said the child was found not breathing in a backyard pool on Saturday afternoon. CPR was administered before firefighters arrived, and officials do not know how long the child was in the water.

The Community Assistance Program was on scene to assist the family, and Phoenix Police Department is in charge of the investigation.

No further information was available as of Saturday afternoon.

How to stay safe around water

As the Valley weather heats up, the city of Phoenix provided these tips to keep children safe around water:

Install an approved barrier to separate a pool from the rest of the residence

Maintain life-saving devices like a hook, pole or floatation device nearby

Never leave children unattended around water or a pool

Take steps to ensure an enclosed pool cannot be accessed with chairs, tables or ladders

Do not allow children to play in the pool area

Store toys far away from any water

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Child critical after being found in Phoenix pool