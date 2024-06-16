1-year-old in critical condition after found in Phoenix pool

A 1-year-old child was in "extremely critical condition" after he was found in a pool on Saturday afternoon, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Fire officials said the child was found not breathing in a backyard pool on Saturday afternoon. CPR was administered before firefighters arrived, and officials do not know how long the child was in the water.

The Community Assistance Program was at the scene to assist the family, and the Phoenix Police Department was in charge of the investigation.

No further information was available as of Saturday afternoon.

How to stay safe around water

As Valley weather heats up, Phoenix provided these tips to keep children safe around water:

Install an approved barrier to separate a pool from the rest of the residence.

Maintain lifesaving devices like a hook, pole or floatation device nearby.

Never leave children unattended around water or a pool.

Take steps to ensure an enclosed pool cannot be accessed with chairs, tables or ladders.

Do not allow children to play in the pool area.

Store toys far away from any water.

