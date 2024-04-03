1-year-old dies after being ejected from car in crash on Georgia highway, troopers say

A 1-year-old died after troopers said the child was thrown from a car during a crash on Interstate 75 in Georgia.

Troopers were called at 7:12 p.m. Monday, April 1, about a crash between a Hyundai sedan and 2022 International tractor-trailer near mile marker 206 in Spalding County, Georgia State Patrol said in a preliminary report.

Investigators said the 33-year-old Hyundai driver lost control, hit a guardrail and rammed the big rig. The collision caused the tractor-trailer to jackknife and hit a guardrail. It then flipped over in the median, troopers said.

A baby riding in the Hyundai was ejected and “sustained fatal injuries,” according to authorities. Seven other people, including the drivers of the sedan and the tractor-trailer, were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Troopers did not say if charges will be filed.

Spalding County is about a 40-mile drive south from downtown Atlanta.

