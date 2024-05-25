1-year-old boy pulled from Scottsdale pool in serious condition

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A one-year-old boy was pulled from a pool and taken to a hospital in serious condition.

According to a report from Scottsdale Fire Department, the boy went missing for nearly two minutes before he was discovered.

When paramedics arrived, they said the boy was crying and Scottsdale fire said he coughed up "a large amount of water."

Scottsdale Police Department also responded to the call and said the boy, "has good color."

The incident occurred near the intersection of 94th Street and Sweetwater Avenue.

Map of where the incident took place: