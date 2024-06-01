1 motorcyclist dead, another injured after hitting a truck, SC highway patrol says

One motorcyclist has died and another was injured in a crash on a Midlands highway, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclists on 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycles were driving south on U.S. Highway 321 on Friday around 1:30 p.m., Master Trooper Michael Ridgeway said, about 2 miles north of Winnsboro in Fairfield County. A 2016 Dodge pickup truck was attempting to enter Highway 321 from S.C. Highway 269 when the motorcyclists hit it.

Both motorcyclists were transported by EMS to a Richland County emergency room.

One motorcyclist died at the hospital from their injuries. The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the victim.

The status of the other motorcyclist was not known as of mid-afternoon Saturday.

The driver of the Dodge truck was uninjured.

Through Saturday, 357 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. At least 50 fatalities have involved motorcycles.

Last year, 1,030 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.